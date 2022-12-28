Watch | Rahul Gandhi finally replies to ‘same T-shirt’ question

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has finally responded to a question that is doing rounds on social media and news since last week–why is he wearing the same white T-shirt for last so many days.

On the Congress Foundation Day, Rahul was spotted wearing the same T-shirt on Wednesday. When a reporter asked him, “Today again in the same T-shirt?”, the Congress leader replied, “T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge”(The T-shirt is not wearing down so I’ll wear it till it can’t be worn)

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi replies to a question about him wearing a T-shirt. Reporter to Rahul Gandhi: Today also in T-shirt… Rahul Gandhi: T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge… pic.twitter.com/S5OB4TuKfZ — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

As north India is witnessing extreme cold, Rahul turning out for public events in a simple -shirt with no woolens has been the talk of the town. Pictures went viral on Tuesday showing Rahul, clad in a black T-shirt in extreme cold, at a Delhi mall with his niece. The Congress even challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attempt a march like the Bharat Jodo Yatra in such a low temperature — “even for three hours”.

The T-shirt has reentered public conversation after initial talk at the beginning of the yatra when BJP targeted Gandhi for wearing a “Burberry T-shirt worth Rs 41,000”. Former BJP leader Sudheendra Kulkarni who joined the Yatra in Haryana tweeted on December 21, “Walked 7.5 kms with a Tapasvi in his epic Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana this afternoon.” ANI quoted senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid as saying, “Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts. He is like a yogi doing his ‘tapasya’ with focus.”