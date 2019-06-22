VIDEO: QRT commando rescues man threatening to jump from Navi Mumbai police chief’s office

A man was rescued by a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) commando Saturday morning when he attempted to jump from Police Commissioner’s office building in Navi Mumbai.

VIDEO | A man was rescued by a QRT commando when he tried to jump off the Police commissioner’s office in Navi Mumbai earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/ZajQqw2GJS — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 22, 2019

In the 36-second video clip, the man was seen standing across a police officer atop an elevated roof of the Police Commissioner’s office building in Mumbai. Several police officers were also seen surrounding the elevated roof trying to negotiate with the man.

While a few police officers on the roof signalled their team below, holding spreadsheets as a precautionary measure, a QRT commando sprung from behind preventing the man’s attempt to jump.

The man was admitted to a private hospital and is said to be out of danger, the police informed.