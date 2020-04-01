Watch: In Punjab, residents thank garbage collector with garland of currency notes

A resident garlanding a sanitation worker with a garland of currency notes. (ANI) A resident garlanding a sanitation worker with a garland of currency notes. (ANI)

Sanitation workers in Nabha in Punjab’s Patiala district were in for a pleasant surprise on Tuesday morning as they went door-to-door to collect garbage.

Residents of a locality in Nabha welcomed them by showering flower petals from their rooftops and applauded them for putting their lives under risk to perform their duties amid the coronavirus lockdown. Some residents also honoured the workers with garlands made of currency notes. A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed residents wearing masks garlanding one of the workers and patting him on the back.

So far Punjab has recorded 41 positive cases of novel coronavirus and four related deaths. The State was among the first to announce complete shutdown of public transport before the 21-day lockdown. Sanitation workers, police personnel, medical workers, delivery persons are among the few essential personnel exempted from the lockdown.

#WATCH Punjab: Residents of Nabha in Patiala applauded sanitation workers by clapping for them and showering flower petals on them. Some even offered garlands of currency notes to one of the workers. #COVID19 (31-3-2020) pic.twitter.com/238f6oBlWn — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, several politicians in Punjab have been stepping out for distribution of ration to help the poor and sharing pictures of the same on social media.

While CM Amarinder Singh has given a clear message of social distancing by asking everyone to observe a distance of at least two metres, pictures show several politicians from his party, including ministers, throwing caution to the wind.

Among those was a picture of Forests Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, who distributed ration to slum dwellers in his Nabha constituency. The picture had at lease six persons in the frame, not too far from each other.

