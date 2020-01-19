Watch: Deputy Collector thrashes participants at pro-CAA rally in MP, gets assaulted

In a one-minute video shared by news agency ANI, a participant of the rally is seen pulling the hair of Deputy Collector Priya, after she had hit and dragged a few BJP workers. In a one-minute video shared by news agency ANI, a participant of the rally is seen pulling the hair of Deputy Collector Priya, after she had hit and dragged a few BJP workers.

A rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Sunday, with the participants attacking the police after the latter used force against them.

According to the police, permission was not granted for the rally and Section 144 was in place in the area.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A protestor pulls hair of Rajgarh Deputy Collector Priya Verma, after she hits BJP workers and drags them. The clash broke out during a demonstration in support of #CAA. pic.twitter.com/7ckpZaFBkJ — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020

“Protesters tore the clothes and pulled the hair of officers deployed in the region. I was surprised at how little law meant to them. They were kicking the sub-district magistrate (SDM) and assaulting officials,” District Collector Nidhi Nivedita told ANI.

In a one-minute video shared by ANI, a protester is seen pulling the hair of Deputy Collector Priya, after she had hit and dragged a few people, whom ANI identified as BJP workers.

The BJP workers accused the police of “attacking” them. One protester said the police assaulted him, following which several demonstrators raised slogans against the administration.

Meanwhile, the District Collector says that the entire incident has been videographed and action will be taken against those involved in the violence once they are identified.

