scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Watch: President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall

President Murmu, who is in London on a three-day visit to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II scheduled at Westminster Abbey on Monday, signed a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government on Sunday.

President Droupadi Murmu at the Westminster Hall in London. (ANI)

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday visited Westminster Hall in London to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch is lying in state at the hall until the morning of the state funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey. Murmu offered tribute to the Queen on behalf of the people of India.

President Murmu, who is in London on a three-day visit, signed a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government on Sunday. She was joined by Acting High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh at Lancaster House in London, where visiting world leaders are stopping by to sign a book of condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II who died aged 96 in Scotland on September 8.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu and Acting High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh signs a book of condolences at Lancaster House following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. ( AP/PTI)

The Indian head of state, who arrived on Saturday evening, will join around 500 world leaders and worldwide royals in a congregation of around 2,000 expected at the Abbey for a sombre ceremony starting at 11am local time and concluding with a two-minute silence around an hour later.

President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for London, United Kingdom, to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India, New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Ahead of Monday’s funeral service, the president is invited to a reception hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace. All visiting heads of state, government and official overseas guests are expected at what has been described as an “official state event”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof

(With inputs from PTI)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 06:43:23 pm
Next Story

Durga Pujo celebrations: Bengalis in Bengaluru gear up to welcome Maa Durga in full grandeur

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement