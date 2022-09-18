Watch: President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday visited Westminster Hall in London to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch is lying in state at the hall until the morning of the state funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey. Murmu offered tribute to the Queen on behalf of the people of India.

President Droupadi Murmu visited Westminster Hall London where the body of Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state. The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India.

President Murmu, who is in London on a three-day visit, signed a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government on Sunday. She was joined by Acting High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh at Lancaster House in London, where visiting world leaders are stopping by to sign a book of condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II who died aged 96 in Scotland on September 8.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu and Acting High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh signs a book of condolences at Lancaster House following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

The Indian head of state, who arrived on Saturday evening, will join around 500 world leaders and worldwide royals in a congregation of around 2,000 expected at the Abbey for a sombre ceremony starting at 11am local time and concluding with a two-minute silence around an hour later.

President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for London, United Kingdom, to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

Ahead of Monday’s funeral service, the president is invited to a reception hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace. All visiting heads of state, government and official overseas guests are expected at what has been described as an “official state event”.

