Watch: Pratap Bhanu Mehta at Express Adda

Midway through the Lok Sabha elections, in the din and debate over issues ranging from Hindutva and secularism to the politics of populism and social welfare, from nationalism and national security to the integrity and autonomy of institutions, the Express Adda in Mumbai Thursday hosted one of India’s foremost public intellectuals and political commentators. Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Vice Chancellor of Ashoka University and a contributing editor with The Indian Express, has been speaking truth to power on all important issues, nudging people to think deeper, leading them to fundamental questions.

Advertising

His weekly column on the editorial pages of The Indian Express encompass party politics, political economy, the matrix of institutions, checks and balances, constitutional law, international relations and intellectual history.

Mehta was in conversation with Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor of The Indian Express. The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change.