Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Watch: Police officials abusing, slapping woman for being friend with Muslim man; three suspended

According to UP Police, the incident took place two or three days back when a man and a woman were brought to a police station in Medical area, Meerut on the suggestion of an organisation.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 25, 2018 8:10:57 pm
“Mulla zyada pasand aa raha, Hindu ke hote huye,” a constable is heard telling the woman in the video. (Source: ANI)

Three police officials including a woman constable in Meerut were suspended on Tuesday after a video showing them slapping and abusing a woman allegedly for being friends with a man from another religion went viral, ANI reported.

The video shows four police officials in a car questioning the woman about her whereabouts when one of the police personnel asks, “Mulla zyada pasand aa raha, Hindu ke hote huye (Do you like a Muslim being a Hindu?).” While the woman answers the question, a woman constable sitting beside her starts hitting the woman incessantly.

“Such behaviour shall never be tolerated,” wrote the Uttar Pradesh Police wrote on Twitter in relation to the video.

According to UP Police, the incident took place two or three days ago. The woman and her friend were brought to the police station in Medical area following a complaint by an organisation.

Three police personnel including head constable Salek Chand, constable Neetu Singh, lady constable Priyanka have been suspended and a report regarding home guard Sainserpal has been sent to District Commandant Home Guard, UP Police wrote on Twitter.

