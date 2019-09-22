WATCH: PM Modi to inaugurate solar panels installed at the roof of UN HQ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a weeklong visit to the US, is slated to inaugurate the solar panels installed on the roof of the UN headquarters on September 23 which India had gifted the world organisation, PTI reported.

India gifted 193 solar panels to the United Nations as an effort to grow renewable energy basket under the leadership of the International Solar Alliance. Today’s inauguration comes a day after UN Chief Antonio Guterres had described India’s gift “very useful”.

“There has been a huge investment in India in relation to solar power. India still has a meaningful amount of coal and we have also discussed that. The Indian cooperation on the solar park is very useful.” Guterres was quoted as saying by PTI.

In a symbolic gesture towards the UN, India contributed a 50-kilowatt ‘Gandhi Solar Park’ worth about one million dollars which are seen as the country’s willingness to go beyond the talk on climate change and action. The panels have been installed on the roof of the UN Headquarters, one panel each for every 193 UN member states.

The inauguration tomorrow is part of a special commemorative event to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

Modi is among the first set of speakers at the Summit at the UNGA which will open on September 23.

-with PTI inputs