Watch: PM Narendra Modi gets emotional as a girl shares her dream of becoming a doctor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a virtual interaction with the beneficiaries of the Utkarsh Samaroh initiative in Gujarat’s Bharuch Thursday, got emotional listening to one of the attendees and his daughter.
Speaking to Ayub Patel, whose vision began to reduce after a reaction from an eye drop he had taken while working in Saudi Arabia many years ago, Modi asked if he was providing education to his daughters. Patel responded that all his three daughters were in school, and two were getting government scholarships. Patel also said that his eldest daughter, in class 12 currently, wished to become a doctor.
Modi, then, called on his daughter and asked her the reason for why she wanted to pursue medicine, to which she said, “I want to become a doctor because of the problem that my father is suffering from”.
Hearing her response, the prime minister got emotional and took a long pause, and was overwhelmed with emotions and lauded the girl for her strength.
“Your compassion is your strength,” Modi said.
The prime minister then asked how the family celebrated the festivals of Eid and Ramzan. Modi also offered to help the daughter with her medical education if she ever needed it. “You have to fulfil their dream,” he told Ayub.
