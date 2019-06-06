Watch: PM Modi’s tutorials on Trikonasana, Tadasana ahead of Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his campaign advocating the benefits of Yoga, ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Prime Minister urged everyone to make Yoga an integral part of life, and inspire others to do the same as its benefits are “tremendous”.

In the last two days, PM Modi has tweeted two videos demonstrating asanas (Yoga postures) — Trikonasana (triangle posture) and Tadasana (palm tree posture). His tutorials, in which he appears animated, are likely to continue till Yoga Day.

Doing Tadasana properly would enable you to practice many other Asanas with ease. Know more about this Asana and its benefits. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/YlhNhcRas8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2019

The United Nations designated June 21 as International Yoga day in 2014, after it was suggested by PM Modi. This day was chosen as it’s the longest day of the year. It is celebrated with much fervour across the country.

On International Yoga Day last year, PM Modi had said: “The gems of India’s unique heritage such as yoga will be respected by the world at large only when we ourselves respect our culture and traditions, and take part in our legacy and heritage.”

“Yoga is beautiful because it is ancient yet modern, and it is constantly evolving,” PM Modi had added.