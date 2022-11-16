Watch | PM Narendra Modi takes over G20 Presidency from Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was handed over the presidency of G20 by Indonesian President Joko Widodo amid a round of applause, as the two-day bloc leaders’ summit in Bali came to a close on Wednesday.

The Group of 20 major economies adopted a joint declaration and produced other partnerships, Widodo said in his closing comments. Later, he handed over the gavel of presidency to PM Modi. India will officially assume the presidency from December 1.

President of Indonesia @jokowi hands over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit @g20org#G20BaliSummit #PMinIndonesia pic.twitter.com/wdbPtshX7s — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 16, 2022

PM Modi said India taking over the G20 presidency is a matter of pride for every citizen of the country. “Together with every countries’ efforts, we can make the G20 summit a catalyst for global welfare,” he said.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said India has contributed ‘constructively’ to drafting of G20 ‘outcome document’.

The G20 comprises 19 countries — Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU). Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron among others attended the three-day summit.

Ahead of his Bali visit, PM Modi had said India’s G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

With inputs from agencies