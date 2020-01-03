WATCH: How PM Modi responded when a woman tried to touch his feet

PM Modi inaugurated the 107th Indian Science Congress at Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra Campus, University of Agricultural Sciences, in Bengaluru Friday. PM Modi inaugurated the 107th Indian Science Congress at Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra Campus, University of Agricultural Sciences, in Bengaluru Friday.

Union Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan shared a video Friday which shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the course of a felicitation event in Bengaluru, stopping a woman from bowing down and touch his feet. The Prime Minister, instead, is seen touching the woman’s feet in response.

Sharing the video, Harsh Vardhan tweeted, “Every mother, every daughter is respected and the video itself is enough to manifest that the Prime Minister practices what he preaches.”

हर मां और बेटी का सम्मान ! बेंगलुरू में जब एक महिला ने मोदी जी का चरण स्पर्श करना चाहा, तो उन्होंने न सिर्फ उसे ससम्मान रोका, बल्कि वे खुद महिला के चरण में झुक गए। यह वीडियो यह बताने के लिए काफी है कि मोदी जी जो कहते हैं उसे अपने आचरण में उतारते भी हैं।@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/sOU4SoYb7s — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 2, 2020

PM Modi inaugurated the 107th Indian Science Congress at Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra Campus, University of Agricultural Sciences, in Bengaluru Friday. According to the varsity, the five-day event will also see the participation of Nobel laureates Stefan Hell from Max Planck Institut Germany and Ada E Yonath, an expert in structural biology from Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel. According to the organizers, around 15,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Modi, who arrived on Thursday for a two-day state visit, attended a series of events in Tumakuru city. He also visited the Sree Siddaganga Mutt where he defended the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which has sparked nationwide protests.

Accusing the Opposition of remaining silent on Pakistan’s “atrocities on Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Christians”, Modi said, “Jis tarah ki nafrat hum logon se karte hain, vaisa hi swar ab desh ki sansad ke khilaf dikh raha hai. In logon ne Bharat ki sansad ke khilaaf hi andolan shuru kar diya hai (The way they hate us, a similar voice can be heard against Parliament now. These people have started protesting against India’s Parliament).”

