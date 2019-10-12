Watch: PM Modi goes ‘plogging’ on Mamallapuram beach during morning walk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday went ‘plogging’ on a beach in Mamallapuram where he is seen picking up plastic litter, water bottles, and other waste during his morning walk. Plogging is an international workout trend that started in Sweden in 2016, which involves jogging or brisk walking while picking up trash.

Urging the people to ensure that public places are clean and tidy, PM Modi tweeted: “Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy.”

WATCH | PM Narendra Modi goes plogging! “Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy,” he tweets.https://t.co/KWXOb3KfqU pic.twitter.com/c5mWKPkdUR — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 12, 2019

In another tweet, Modi said, ”Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast.”

The prime minister is in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram for a two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who landed in Chennai on Friday.

Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast. pic.twitter.com/UjUq8FbVAv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019

On October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Modi had said, “Sanitation, conservation of environment and animals, all these things were dear to Gandhi ji. Plastic is a major threat to all of them. So, we have to achieve the goal to eradicate ‘single-use plastic’ from the country by the year 2022.”

Earlier on Independence Day this year, Modi had announced a campaign to make the country free of single-use plastic. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for a clean India, launched in 2014, has been his pet programme.