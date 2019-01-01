Watch PM Modi interview

In an interview with with news agency ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday made it clear that an ordinance to build a Ram Temple can be considered only after legal process gets over. On the General Elections scheduled this year, where the ruling party faces a possibility of a grand-alliance coming together and being led by the Congress, Modi said, “It is going to be ‘Janta’ versus ‘gathbandhan’.

Modi also discussed about why BJP lost all five states in the recently held assembly elections. He said, “Telangana and Mizoram, nobody gave BJP any chance. In Chhattisgarh a clear mandate was given, BJP lost. But in 2 states there was a hung assembly. Secondly,15 years of anti-incumbency was being fought by our people. We are discussing what was lacking,” he added.