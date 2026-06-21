WATCH: PM Modi leads mass yoga event, guides participants through asanas in Kolkata

Yoga Day celebrations are planned at nearly 2,500 locations across the world on June 21, which is also the longest day on Earth.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 21, 2026 08:49 AM IST
yoga day celebrationsThousands of people joined PM Modi at the iconic venue in marking the 12th International Day of Yoga on Sunday.(Express Photo by Partha Paul)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday led the nation in celebrating the 12th International Day of Yoga from Kolkata’s Red Road, where he guided thousands of participants in practising exercises.

Participating in the Common Yoga Protocol session, Modi performed yoga alongside others who joined him at the venue, flanked by the Indian Army’s Eastern Command headquarters on one side and the sprawling Maidan on the other.

The PM could be seen helping out some of the participants to perfect their yoga asanas during the early morning celebrations, by guiding them through physical demonstration.

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Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi said: “June 21, which marks the longest day on Earth, has now become the largest community celebration day because of yoga. Yoga brings people together. I congratulate the people of the world on this occasion.”

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Referring to this year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, the PM said the age-old practice plays a crucial role in promoting physical health, mental well-being and active ageing, thus improving the quality of one’s life. “Yoga is not just physical exercise. It is not restricted to any age group. It is an expression of the human spirit,” he said.

Yoga Day celebrations are planned at nearly 2,500 locations across the world on June 21, which is also the longest day on Earth.

The day will witness participation from over 210 Indian missions and posts globally, reaffirming yoga’s status as a global movement for health, harmony and collective well-being, news agency PTI reported, quoting a statement.

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