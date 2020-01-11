Watch: PM Modi inaugurates light and sound show at Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated dynamic lighting on the iconic Rabindra Setu in Kolkata. (Source: @PMOIndia) PM Narendra Modi inaugurated dynamic lighting on the iconic Rabindra Setu in Kolkata. (Source: @PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday inaugurated a light and sound show at the Howrah Bridge West Bengal’s Kolkata after addressing a programme at Old Currency Building in the city. The programme was organised by the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) at the Millenium Park, which is situated about 2 km from the bridge.

The 2.5-minute show and sound system is installed at the Millenium Park, on the banks of the Ganga in Kolkata, and is part of a project of the KoPT’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

The newly-inaugurated show will replace the existing decorative lighting with 650 power-efficient LED and spotlight fittings for a programmable multi-color lighting, including a show that will sync with music.

Those present at the venue during the inauguration include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister of Shipping (independent charge) Mansukh Mandaviya.

Soon after inaugurating the show, the Prime Minister left for Belurmath, the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission by the river route, where he will spend the night today.

