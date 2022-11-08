scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Watch | PM Modi visits BJP veteran L K Advani on his 95th birthday

Advani, who was the deputy prime minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, is one of the co-founders of the BJP.

Screengrab of the video of PM Modi at Advani's residence (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L K Advani on the latter’s 95th birthday on Tuesday. Advani, who was the deputy prime minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, is one of the co-founders of the BJP.

Modi greeted the veteran leader with flowers. He was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah said Advani, with his relentless efforts, strengthened the party organisation across the country and also made an invaluable contribution to the country’s development while being part of the government. Shah wished him good health and long life.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari called Advani a source of inspiration.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted, “Warm birthday greetings to revered Shri LK Advani ji. His many contributions and services to the nation will always keep inspiring us. Pray for his healthy and long life.”

N Chandrababu Naidu, President of the Telugu Desam Party, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Kiren Rijiju were among others who took to social media to convey their wishes.

Born in 1927 in Karachi, now part of Pakistan, Advani joined the RSS at a young age and later worked for Jana Sangh where he made a mark with his organisational abilities.

He was a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980 and was its face along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for several decades.

Advertisement

A keen strategist, Advani’s ‘Rath Yatra’ in 1990 in support of building the Ram temple in Ayodhya at a site believed to be the birth place of Lord Ram is seen as an epochal turn in national politics, marking the unstoppable rise of the party to power.

While Vajpayee, the popular face of the party who enjoyed acceptability beyond its support base, became prime minister, Advani was home minister. He became deputy prime minister later.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

(with PTI inputs)

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 12:43:10 pm
Next Story

Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine: ‘My mom will be so happy’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement