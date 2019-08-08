Watch: Piyush Goyal shares video of India’s first underwater metro in Kolkata

India’s first underwater metro being constructed in Kolkata’s Hooghly river will soon be operational, announced Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal Thursday.

Posting the video on Twitter, Goyal wrote: “This train is an example of excellent engineering and is a symbol of the continuous progress the railways has made in the country. With this, Kolkata residents will feel comfortable, and the country will feel proud.”

The underwater metro is 16 km long and will be made operational in two phases. In the first phase, Salt Lake Sector 5 will be connected to Salt Lake Stadium covering a distance of 5 kms. It is scheduled to start running by the end of this month.

Designed with the help of experts, the underwater tunnels have “four protective covers” to prevent water leakage in the two tunnels. The new metro line is expected to cut travel time for commuters significantly.