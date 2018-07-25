Watch: Old building collapses in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur

Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
There has been a series of incidents of building collapse across the country in last one week. While nine people were killed after two building collapsed in Greater Noida, one man was killed in a similar incident in Ghaziabad.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 25, 2018 7:05:46 pm
The building, located in Bhanpur area, was evacuated by police beforehand.  (Source: ANI)

An old building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur on Wednesday. The building, located in Bhanpur area, was evacuated by police beforehand. Police says ‘we are dismantling the whole building now to avoid future accidents’. The incident was caught on camera. There has been no report of any casualty.

Earlier in the day, a 25-year-old woman was killed and eight others, including two children, were injured when a portion of a building collapsed on an adjoining chawl in Bhiwandi town near.

