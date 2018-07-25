Watch: Old building collapses in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur

The building, located in Bhanpur area, was evacuated by police beforehand. (Source: ANI) The building, located in Bhanpur area, was evacuated by police beforehand. (Source: ANI)

An old building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur on Wednesday. The building, located in Bhanpur area, was evacuated by police beforehand. Police says ‘we are dismantling the whole building now to avoid future accidents’. The incident was caught on camera. There has been no report of any casualty.

#WATCH: An old building collapsed in Mandsaur’s Bhanpur area earlier today. The building was evacuated by police before hand. Police says ‘we are dismantling the whole building now to avoid future accidents’ #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/4vF8m1wyIJ — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Earlier in the day, a 25-year-old woman was killed and eight others, including two children, were injured when a portion of a building collapsed on an adjoining chawl in Bhiwandi town near.

There has been a series of incidents of building collapse across the country in last one week. While nine people were killed after two building collapsed in Greater Noida, one man was killed in a similar incident in Ghaziabad.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App