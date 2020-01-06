WATCH: Nobel Prize winning economists Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee at Express Adda

In an oped in The Indian Express, the couple questioned the need to introduce “meddlesome officialdom into a question as fundamental to people’s lives as citizenship”. In an oped in The Indian Express, the couple questioned the need to introduce “meddlesome officialdom into a question as fundamental to people’s lives as citizenship”.

Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, the economist couple who shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics with Michael Kremer for their “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”, are the guests at the Express Adda in Mumbai on Monday. Over the last two decades, Sen and Duflo have worked with governments in Africa and Asia to carry out randomised control trials across social sectors such as health and education to validate the effectiveness of delivery systems.

Banerjee has recently been vocal with his suggestions on how to revive the Indian economy, opposing any more cuts in corporate taxes and advocating the need to boost demand.

The couple have also voiced their concerns over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. In an oped in The Indian Express, they questioned the need to introduce “meddlesome officialdom into a question as fundamental to people’s lives as citizenship”.

