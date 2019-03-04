Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman touches feet of slain jawan’s mother in Dehradun

In a heartwarming gesture, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday touched the feet of the mother of a martyred Army jawan as a mark of respect during an event in Dehradun.

In a video shared by BJP MLA from Mussoorie, Ganesh Joshi, Sitharaman can be seen welcoming the mother of the slain soldier on stage and touching her feet as a mark of respect. The minister then greets her further by handing over a bouquet.

While addressing the ex-servicemen and family members of the soldiers, Sitharaman praised the Narendra Modi government for resolving vexed issued related to the welfare of the armed forces.

“Issues like one rank one pension (OPOP) or a national war memorial which had been hanging fire for decades were picked up and resolved at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi because we believe in real action and not in mere tokenism like previous governments,” the minister said.

As announced by Union Minister Piyush Goel in Parliament, while Rs 35,000 crore have already been paid to the beneficiaries under OROP, an annual budgetry provision of Rs 8,000 crore has been made for payments under OROP in the interim budget, she said adding, “this is what happens when real action replaces mere tokenism”.

“It was a huge task which was accomplished despite all odds in two years. So far all arrears under OROP have been paid in four installments,” she said.

Alleging that lies are being spread through social media platforms to mislead the armed forces about welfare measures related to them, she said if they have any doubt about a scheme, they should ask her directly through email or their MPs.

“The Modi government dedicated a national war memorial to the country last month. What could not happen in 70 years, has been done in five years,” she said.