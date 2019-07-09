WATCH: NCP workers throw crabs outside Maharashtra minister’s house for Tiware dam remark

In a furious response to Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant’s comment that crabs were responsible for the breach in the Tiware dam, NCP workers Tuesday threw crabs outside his house and staged a protest.

In a 48-second video posted by ANI, the NCP workers, wearing banners, are seen releasing a box full of crabs in protest against the Shiv Sena leader’s statement.

#WATCH: NCP workers stage protest and threw crabs outside the residence of Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant in Pune against his statement on Ratnagiri’s Tiware dam breach. The Minister had said that crabs were responsible for the breach in the dam. pic.twitter.com/7wbsT8yGIs — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019

Last week, the newly-appointed Water Conservation Minister had attributed the breach in the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district, which claimed the lives of 19 people, to crabs. “There is a huge problem of crabs around the dam, which led to the leakage,” he had said.

At least 19 bodies, including 12 men and seven women, were recovered till Friday evening, NDRF Deputy Commandant Sachchidanand Gawade had said.

The Tiware dam, classified as a minor irrigation tack, located off Karad Chiplun Road in Ratnagiri district, had started overflowing on last week Tuesday evening. Around 9.30 pm, a part of the wall developed a breach, resulting in a flood-like situation and subsequently, a large part wall of the dam was completely demolished by the force of water. The dam had undergone temporary repairs recently.