How, where to watch PM Modi in ‘Man vs Wild’; What time does it air today?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today appear on a special episode of ‘Man vs Wild’ with host Bear Grylls. Modi will be seen venturing into the wilderness of Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand. In the episode that will air tonight, Modi will accompany Grylls into the forest while talking about wild life conservation. The makers of the show and Grylls have, till now, shared a few glimpses into the episode.

Grylls, in a recent interview to news agency ANI, revealed that there will be “no eating of grubs” in the episode as Modi is a vegetarian. “PM (Modi) is vegetarian, so there was going to be no eating of grubs or anything,” he said, adding that it is not necessary to feed upon wild animals or insects to survive in wild, varieties of herbs and fruits can do the work. “In the wild, you can survive very well off berries, roots, plants and certainly, PM spent his younger years in the wild, so he was very comfortable with that,” he said.

Again, a clip released by the makers showed Grylls talking to PM Modi about the dangers of spending time in a wildlife area and how he has to keep ‘the most important man in India’ safe. During their conversation, Grylls is seen creating a makeshift weapon and handing it over to the PM, to which PM Modi politely says, “My upbringing does not allow me to take a life. However, I will hold on it (the spear) since you insist.”

In each episode of the survival television series Man vs Wild, host Bear Grylls is generally left stranded in a region. His efforts to survive in the terrain, regardless of how difficult it is, is recorded by the crew accompanying him. The pilot episode of the shows was aired in March 2006 and the show was officially broadcast in November 2006.

Where to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘Man vs Wild’?

The ‘Man vs Wild’ episode featuring PM Narendra Modi will air globally on Discovery India. If you are in India and you have either cable network or a dish satellite, you can watch it there. Make sure you have subscribed to the channel else it will not air. If you are watching it outside India, the show ‘Man vs Wild’ will air on Discovery as the producers have said it will be a global broadcast.

When will the episode be aired?

The ‘Man vs Wild’ episode featuring PM Narendra Modi will air at 9 pm tonight, August 12, 2019.

On which channel will ‘Man vs Wild’ be broadcast?

The show will be globally broadcast on Discovery. In India it will be aired on Discovery India.

How to watch it on my phone?

If you are a subscriber of TataSky or similar satellite networks that let you stream on your phone, you can watch the episode of Man vs Wild if you have subscribed to the channel. Alternatively, if you have an Airtel connection with an Airtel TV subscription, you can watch the episode by streaming it there.

Can I watch the Man vs Wild episode online?

While there has been no word on whether the episode will be made available online eventually, there could be a chance that this episode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will eventually be aired on the PMO’s social media accounts. As of now though there is no date.