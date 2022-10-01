Watch: Huge avalanche near Kedarnath shrine, no damage reported

A huge avalanche occurred early on Saturday near the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand, a video tweeted by news agency ANI showed.

In the video one can see massive mass of snow sliding down the mountain. However, no loss of life or property has been reported.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage was sustained to the Kedarnath temple: Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President, Ajendra Ajay pic.twitter.com/fyi2WofTqZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2022

“No damage was sustained to the Kedarnath Temple,” Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President, Ajendra Ajay, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Last Thursday, a video which went viral on social media, showed an avalanche hitting the catchment of Chorabari Glacier, located at a distance of just 5 km from the Kedarnath temple.