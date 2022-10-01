scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Watch: Huge avalanche near Kedarnath shrine, no damage reported

Last Thursday, a video which went viral on social media, showed an avalanche hitting the catchment of Chorabari Glacier, located at a distance of just 5 km from the Kedarnath temple.

A massive avalanche hits the mountains surrounding the Kedarnath Shrine in Uttarakhand. (Screenshot: ANI)

A huge avalanche occurred early on Saturday near the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand, a video tweeted by news agency ANI showed.

In the video one can see massive mass of snow sliding down the mountain. However, no loss of life or property has been reported.

“No damage was sustained to the Kedarnath Temple,” Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President, Ajendra Ajay, was quoted as saying by ANI.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 09:36:09 am
