Watch: Man hurls shoe at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao at party headquarters

An unidentified man hurled a shoe at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. Other party leaders were also present at the spot.
WATCH: Shoe hurled at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/ZA2cRGK6ey pic.twitter.com/BmK5j8vFT1
— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) April 18, 2019
Rao was addressing reporters along with BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav when the man, who later identified himself as a doctor by profession, threw a shoe at him. The accused was nabbed by workers and escorted out of the venue.
It was not immediately clear why the person threw the shoes.