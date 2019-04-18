Watch: Man hurls shoe at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao at party headquarters

An unidentified man hurled a shoe at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. Other party leaders were also present at the spot.

Rao was addressing reporters along with BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav when the man, who later identified himself as a doctor by profession, threw a shoe at him. The accused was nabbed by workers and escorted out of the venue.

It was not immediately clear why the person threw the shoes.