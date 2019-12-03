Watch: Locals save 2-year-old who fell from 3rd floor of building

Toggle Menu
In a video shared by news agency ANI, a few people are seen gathering around near the building, anticipating the child falling from the third floor.

Locals gathered to save the child who fell from the third floor a building. (Screengrab/ANI)

A two-year-old child was miraculously saved by locals in Daman and Diu Tuesday after the toddler fell from the third floor of a building, .

In a video shared by ANI, a few people can be seen running towards the building to catch the child. After a few seconds, the child falls into one of the local’s arms.

According to ANI, the child received no injuries.

(This is a developing copy. More details awaited)

