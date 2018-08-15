Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day 2018 speech

Independence Day 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation LIVE from the ramparts of Red Fort. Watch LIVE streaming of his speech, here.

Independence Day 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Prime Minister Modi’s address will begin a little after 7.30 am. The ceremony at the Red Fort begins with the Prime Minister hoisting the National Flag following which he will address the nation.

This year’s address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – his fifth – will be keenly watched as it is his last before the next general election which his party hopes to win, and secure a second term. You can follow LIVE updates from Modi’s speech here

Prime Minister Modi’s past addresses at the Red Fort have seen the announcement of key schemes as well as reform measures by the government, besides providing a report card of his government’s performance and the vision that his government has for the next year and the future of the nation.

Guests at the Independence Day 2018 ceremony including ambassadors, senior politicians, and students from across the national capital who come to participate dressed in colours of the Tricolour.

