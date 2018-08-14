Watch LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind Independence Day 2018 address to the nation

President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver his address at 7.00 pm on Wednesday evening. (Express Photo/Anand Singh/File) President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver his address at 7.00 pm on Wednesday evening. (Express Photo/Anand Singh/File)

On the eve of India’s 72nd Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation. As per tradition, the President delivers a speech a day before both Independence Day and Republic Day. This is President Kovind’s second Independence Day address.

In his maiden address last year, President Kovind spoke about the importance of education and technology for the masses. He also spoke of a New India which is one that is rushing towards the future, but also a compassionate society. “The New India should be a society which should be both developed and sensitive,” he had said.

This is President Ram Nath Kovind’s Independence Day address last year

How to watch President Ram Nath Kovind’s Independence Day speech LIVE?

President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver his address at 7.00 pm this evening. It will be broadcast live on the All India Radio (AIR) while it will be telecasted LIVE on Doordarshan. After the live broadcast on AIR, the channel will replay the speech in regional languages from 8.00 pm onwards on its regional networks. On Doordarshan, the speech will be telecast in Hindu and then in English. Doordarshan’s regional channels will telecast the speech in regional languages as well.

