WATCH LIVE: Rahul Gandhi at Kampnagel Theater, Bucerius Summer School, Germany

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will Wednesday address a gathering at Kampnagel Theater, Bucerius Summer School, Hamburg, Germany as part of the party’s NRI outreach programme. The address is likely to begin at 9.30 pm IST. Gandhi is on a four-day tour of the Europe. On August 23, Rahul Gandhi will address the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin. Gandhi’s outreach programme is a continuation of a series of interactions he launched September last year where he addressed a gathering at the University of California, Berkeley.

WATCH LIVE STREAMING: Rahul Gandhi speech at Bucerius Summer School, Germany

In Germany, Rahul Gandhi is also likely to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Rahul will then visit the United Kingdom where he will address an event organised by the Indian Overseas Congress in collaboration with local Indian-origin parliamentarians.

Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore. Gandhi had also addressed the Indian diaspora in Bahrain, where he was invited by the King.

