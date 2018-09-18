Watch LIVE: How should India deal with Imran Khan’s Pakistan?– Express Explained

Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly with a national presence. This Explained event by the Indian Express will focus on the questions that immediately arise– what are the prospects for India- Pakistan relations with Khan at the helm? Join us at a conversation between Mr Devasher and Nirupama Subramanian, National Editor-North, The Indian Express to understand Imran Khan’s Prime Ministership, what it might hold for Pakistan, for India-Pakistan relations, the region and beyond.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App