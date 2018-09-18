Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Watch LIVE: How should India deal with Imran Khan’s Pakistan?– Express Explained

Watch LIVE: How should India deal with Imran Khan’s Pakistan?– Express Explained

Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly with a national presence.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 18, 2018 6:42:36 pm

Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly with a national presence. This Explained event by the Indian Express will focus on the questions that immediately arise– what are the prospects for India- Pakistan relations with Khan at the helm? Join us at a conversation between Mr Devasher and Nirupama Subramanian, National Editor-North, The Indian Express to understand Imran Khan’s Prime Ministership, what it might hold for Pakistan, for India-Pakistan relations, the region and beyond.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Trump is making America great again. Just not the way he thinks
Watch Now
Trump is making America great again. Just not the way he thinks
Buzzing Now
Advertisement