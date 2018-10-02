Watch: Kiran Bedi, AIADMK MLA engage in verbal spat during a public event

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. Express Photo Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. Express Photo

A verbal spat between Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan broke out during a government function on Tuesday. The argument reportedly broke out over the duration of the MLA’s speech.

The MLA who wasn’t even listed for speech or invited on stage was given a chance to speak after the governor’s approval. But when he went on speaking for a long time, Bedi asked him to cut short his speech. In the video, Bedi can be seen requesting the MLA to leave the stage.

#WATCH Verbal spat on stage between Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan at a government function. The argument reportedly broke out over duration of MLA’s speech pic.twitter.com/bptFSr80nC — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

When the MLA refused to listen, Bedi ordered to switch off the mike.

An MLA’s Mike had to b turned off when he persistently rejected any req from panel of Hble Ministers to limit his speech.

He rejected all appeals. He shouted back. I hav seen him do this earlier too. Event was to give away awards for good work done in making Puducherry ODF @ANI — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) October 2, 2018

This led to a serious argument between the two and the MLA started shouting on stage.

