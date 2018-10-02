Watch: Kiran Bedi, AIADMK MLA engage in verbal spat during a public event

Follow Us:
 In the video, Bedi can be seen requesting the MLA to leave the stage, with folded hands.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 2, 2018 3:46:46 pm
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi.

A verbal spat between Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan broke out during a government function on Tuesday. The argument reportedly broke out over the duration of the MLA’s speech.

The MLA who wasn’t even listed for speech or invited on stage was given a chance to speak after the governor’s approval. But when he went on speaking for a long time, Bedi asked him to cut short his speech. In the video, Bedi can be seen requesting the MLA to leave the stage.

When the MLA refused to listen, Bedi ordered to switch off the mike.

This led to a serious argument between the two and the MLA started shouting on stage.

