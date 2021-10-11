Watch: Season’s first snowfall in higher altitudes of Kashmir; mercury dips across Valley

Kashmir witnessed the first snowfall of the season early on Monday.

Sadhna Top in Karnah, Kupwara, and the higher reaches of the Zoji La Pass, which connects the Valley with Ladakh, were covered in snow today morning.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Sadhna Top in Karnah, Kupwara receives first snowfall of this season pic.twitter.com/vXuAt715Mf — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

Amarnath Cave Temple in Anantnag also received snowfall. Kangdoori in Gulmarg and Z-Gali Machil in Kupwara, too, were covered in snow.

Other areas in the Valley were lashed by rains.

Minimum temperatures dropped all across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The temperature was 9.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, 6.7 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and 1.5 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg. While Leh recorded a temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, it was 3.1 degrees Celsius in Drass town.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated light rain or thundershowers across Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours. IMD, however, has said that the weather will clear up in the next 2 days.

#WATCH | Zoji La pass witnesses fresh snowfall near Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/H0ozylPCih — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021