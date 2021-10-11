scorecardresearch
Monday, October 11, 2021
Watch: Season’s first snowfall in higher altitudes of Kashmir; mercury dips across Valley

The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated light rain or thundershowers across Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
October 11, 2021 11:18:42 am
The Amarnath Temple was covered in snow on Monday morning. (Photo: Twitter/@ShriSasb)

Kashmir witnessed the first snowfall of the season early on Monday.

Sadhna Top in Karnah, Kupwara, and the higher reaches of the Zoji La Pass, which connects the Valley with Ladakh, were covered in snow today morning.

Amarnath Cave Temple in Anantnag also received snowfall. Kangdoori in Gulmarg and Z-Gali Machil in Kupwara, too, were covered in snow.

Other areas in the Valley were lashed by rains.

Minimum temperatures dropped all across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The temperature was 9.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, 6.7 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and 1.5 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg. While Leh recorded a temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, it was 3.1 degrees Celsius in Drass town.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated light rain or thundershowers across Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours. IMD, however, has said that the weather will clear up in the next 2 days.

