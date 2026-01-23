Kashmir, Himachal turn into winter wonderland as fresh snow blankets region | Watch

Kashmir transformed into a winter wonderland after heavy snowfall late Thursday evening, bringing cheer to locals and delight to tourists who had arrived in snow-covered landscapes across the Valley.

Srinagar witnessed its first snowfall of the season, marking the end of a prolonged dry spell, paving the way in for full-fledged winter conditions.

Several areas across Kashmir received abundant snowfall, including Budgam district and south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian. In Jammu region, Banihal town in Ramban district, along with the plains and upper reaches of Bhalesa in Doda district, also recorded their first snowfall after nearly three months of dry weather.

Visuals from across the Valley showed residents celebrating the snowfall, while tourists were seen enjoying the snow-capped mountains and streets. However, continuous rain and snowfall also affected normal life across the Valley.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that the current weather system will continue till Friday evening.

The weather department said there is a possibility of heavy rain or snow with gusty winds or hailstorm over few districts of Pir-Panjal range, Chenab valley and south Kashmir, PTI reported.

Flights cancelled, airport issues advisory

At least 20 flights have been cancelled to and fro Kashmir due to heavy snowfall that severely disrupted air connectivity, PTI reported quoting officials.

Srinagar Airport announced closure due to continuous snowfall and accumulation of snow, all flight operations at Srinagar Airport for today have been cancelled in the interest of passenger safety.

Taking to X, the aiport authority said, “In view of the continuous snowfall, accumulation of snow in the operational areas, and the forecasted adverse weather conditions along the route, all flight operations at Srinagar Airport for today have been cancelled in the interest of passenger safety. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest information and alternative arrangements. We regret the inconvenience caused.”

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) also urged passengers to contact their respective airlines for updates and re-accommodation.

“Due to adverse weather conditions and snowfall in Srinagar, the runway is currently not available for safe aircraft operations. In the interest of passenger safety, all flight operations to and from Srinagar have been cancelled for the day,” an AAI official said, reported PTI.

IndiGo also issued an advisory informing passengers that flight operations have been halted and may lead to extended wait times both onboard and on the ground. The airlines requested passengers to check their flight details before heading to the airport.

Highways shut, schools closed

Fresh snowfall also led to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), bringing traffic to a complete halt.

“Traffic movement has been stopped in both directions — from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa — due to fresh snowfall in and around the Navyug Tunnel on the Banihal-Qazigund stretch,” a traffic department official said.

In addition, the Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh National Highway, and the Mughal and Sinthan roads were closed due to snow accumulation. Authorities advised commuters to avoid travel until roads are cleared and declared safe.

Authorities ordered the closure of all schools in Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua districts. Police also have given a dedicated helpline numbers at all district headquarters to assist people amid wearther conditions.

The Mata Vaishno Devi yatra was also suspended after the shrine atop the Trikuta hills received its first snowfall of the season.

Power supply severely affected

Due to windstorm and heavy snowfall, several areas were severely affected by power cuts.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said power supply across the Valley was badly hit due to heavy snowfall and gusty winds. In a post on X, he said efforts were underway to restore electricity.

“As per KPDCL, the active power load in the Valley is less than 100 megawatts against the usual 1,700 megawatts, essentially due to the outage of almost all 33KV feeders, including those feeding emergency services,” Abdullah said.

He added that restoration teams were on the job, but extensive tree falls on power lines and strong winds were posing major challenges.

Himachal receives fresh snowfall

Parts of Himachal Pradesh also received fresh snowfall Friday. Shimla saw the first snowfall of the season on Friday, breaking a three-month dry spell.

Tourists destinations, including Manali, Chopal also saw snowfall. The Shimla administration has issues an advisory, asking people to not drive till the weather clears.