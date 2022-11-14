scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Watch | Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal receive fresh snowfall

Major highways were closed and villages in high-altitude areas cut off due to snowfall and rains in Jammu and Kashmir, with authorities closing schools for Monday in some districts as a precautionary measure.

View of snow-covered Himalayan mountain ranges after a fresh spell of snowfall, at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district, Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The ski town of Gulmarg lay covered in a blanket of snow on Monday morning as it received heavy overnight snowfall. The IMD predicted that the minimum temperature in the Gulmarg can reach upto minus 2 degree Celsius.

The weather will be overcast with the possibility of more rain or snow for the most part of the day, according to the meteorological office.

Snowfall was also reported at many places, including Kupwara and Baramulla districts for the first time this season, informed the IMD.

In neighboring Himachal, Narkanda town received the season’s first snowfall on Monday.

Spiti valley also witnessed a fresh spell of heavy snowfall. According to the IMD forecast, the minimum temperature in the valley can reach upto minus 3 degree Celsius today.

 

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 02:54:30 pm
