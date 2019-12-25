Watch | Jadavpur University student tears apart copy of CAA while receiving degree

Choudhury claimed that a few of her friends refused to receive degrees from the V-C in protest against the CAA. (A grab from the video posted by @rinse_kurian on Twitter) Choudhury claimed that a few of her friends refused to receive degrees from the V-C in protest against the CAA. (A grab from the video posted by @rinse_kurian on Twitter)

A student of Jadavpur University protested against the citizenship law in her own way as she tore apart a copy of the newly amended act while receiving her degree at the convocation ceremony. The student asserted that the gesture was her way of protesting against the contentious law.

Debosmita Choudhury, who identified herself as a student of the arts department, said she chose to “dump” the CAA document at the podium where the vice-chancellor, Pro-VC and registrar were seated, as it made bonafide citizens prove their nationality, reported PTI.

After receiving the gold medal at the #JadavpurUniversity Convocation. #DebsSmitaChaudhary tore the Citizenship Law Amendment (CAA) on stage. #NRC_CAA_Protest @ComradeMallu pic.twitter.com/ea8pOs1Ng5 — Comrade Rinse Kurian (@rinse_kurian) December 24, 2019

“Let there be no confusion. I am not showing any disrespect to JU. I am proud to be awarded this degree at my favourite institution. But, I chose this podium to register my protest against CAA… my friends are on a sit-in near the gate of the convocation venue,” she was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Choudhury claimed that a few of her friends refused to receive degrees from the V-C in protest against the CAA.

Another student of the arts department, Arkoprobho Das, said around 25 of his batchmates did not go to the podium to collect their degrees.

“We wore the convocation gowns, but when our names were called we did not go to the podium. This is our way of protesting,” he said.

Jadavpur University was also in the news on Tuesday as protesters blocked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s entry into varsity, where he had gone to attend the annual convocation, prompting him to denounce the incident as “total collapse of rule of law”.

This was a day after Dhankar was heckled and shown black flags twice at the university, which has been the epicentre of protests in the state against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC. Around 50 people, said to be members of Shiksha Bandhu Samiti, an affiliate of the ruling TMC’s trade union wing, blocked his way to university, which has been a hotbed of anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests. The protests against the governor also come amid his frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government.

-With PTI inputs

