Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Watch | With 10,000 ft jump, Lance Naik Manju becomes Indian Army’s first woman sky diver

Lance Naik Manju, from the Corps of Military Police, was trained by the Indian Army’s Adventure Wing for this heroic jump.

Lance Naik Manju jumped off the ALH Dhruv chopper from a height of 10,000 feet, scripting a record. (Twitter/@easterncomd)

Lance Naik Manju became the first woman soldier sky diver of the Indian Army, after she jumped from 10,000 feet on Tuesday.

She jumped off a ALH Dhruv chopper (Advanced Light Helicopter) to perform the sky dive that set a record. The Indian Army’s Eastern Command said “this inspiring act will set an example for other women in the army”.

Lance Naik Manju is from the Corps of Military Police. She was trained by the skydiving training team of the Indian Army’s Adventure Wing for this heroic jump, reported news agency ANI. On completing the sky dive, Lance Naik Manu said, “When the bird learnt to trust it wings, it conquered the skies.”

In May this year, another woman scripted history in the forces by becoming the first woman combat aviator in the Indian Army.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 01:35:00 pm
Live Blog

