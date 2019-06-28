Toggle Menu
WATCH: IAF pilot’s agility saves lives and his Jaguar aircraft after bird-hithttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/watch-iaf-jaguar-pilot-drops-fuel-tanks-to-save-aircraft-after-suffering-engine-failure-5805615/

WATCH: IAF pilot’s agility saves lives and his Jaguar aircraft after bird-hit

"Despite most serious emergencies staring in his face, the young pilot assessed the situation in seconds, jettisoned two additional fuel drop tanks and CBLS Pods as per Standard Operating Procedure and safely landed the aircraft," IAF tweeted.

The IAF praised the quick decision making of the young pilot. (Photo: IAF)

Quick decision-making ability of an Indian Air Force pilot saved lives as well as the aircraft at Air Force Station in Ambala Thursday. A Jaguar fighter jet, which was loaded with two additional fuel drop tanks and Carrier Bomb Light Stores (CBLS) pods, took off from Ambala to conduct a training mission. As soon as the aircraft took off, it encountered a flock of birds and consequently faced engine failure after suffering bird hit.

Adhering to the standard operating procedure, the pilot swiftly dropped the two additional fuel tanks and CBLS pods to manoeuvre a safe landing of the aircraft. “Despite most serious emergencies staring in his face, the young pilot assessed the situation in seconds, jettisoned two additional fuel drop tanks & CBLS Pods as per Standard Operating Procedure & safely landed the aircraft,” IAF tweeted.

The IAF praised the quick decision making of the young pilot.  “His actions bear testimony to the highest professional standards of the IAF resulting from extensive operational training. The professionalism & quick thinking by the pilot not only saved a war waging asset but also the lives of many civilians in the area adjoining the airfield,” IAF tweeted.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PM Modi to be back with ‘Manni ki Baat’ from Sunday
2 Article 15 movie loosely based on Badaun gangrape-murder case: A brief history of case
3 Five abducted Indian sailors in Nigeria rescued after over two months in captivity: Mansukh Mandaviya