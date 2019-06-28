WATCH: IAF pilot’s agility saves lives and his Jaguar aircraft after bird-hit

Quick decision-making ability of an Indian Air Force pilot saved lives as well as the aircraft at Air Force Station in Ambala Thursday. A Jaguar fighter jet, which was loaded with two additional fuel drop tanks and Carrier Bomb Light Stores (CBLS) pods, took off from Ambala to conduct a training mission. As soon as the aircraft took off, it encountered a flock of birds and consequently faced engine failure after suffering bird hit.

Adhering to the standard operating procedure, the pilot swiftly dropped the two additional fuel tanks and CBLS pods to manoeuvre a safe landing of the aircraft. “Despite most serious emergencies staring in his face, the young pilot assessed the situation in seconds, jettisoned two additional fuel drop tanks & CBLS Pods as per Standard Operating Procedure & safely landed the aircraft,” IAF tweeted.

#SavingLives: On the morning of 27 June19, an IAF Jaguar aircraft loaded with two additional fuel drop tanks & Carrier Bomb Light Stores

(CBLS) pods took off from AFS Ambala for a training

mission. Immediately after take off, the aircraft encountered a flock of

birds. pic.twitter.com/Mb0otqadVe — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 28, 2019

The IAF praised the quick decision making of the young pilot. “His actions bear testimony to the highest professional standards of the IAF resulting from extensive operational training. The professionalism & quick thinking by the pilot not only saved a war waging asset but also the lives of many civilians in the area adjoining the airfield,” IAF tweeted.