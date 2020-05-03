WATCH: IAF choppers shower flowers in tribute to COVID-19 warriors

Petal shower by IAF on Chittaranjan Cancer Institute Action Area I, Newtown, Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Petal shower by IAF on Chittaranjan Cancer Institute Action Area I, Newtown, Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Indian Air Force choppers on Sunday showered flower petals on the National War Memorial and the hospitals across the country to honour the police officials and medical experts who are at the forefront in the fight against the Covid-19 disease.

An IAF chopper first showered flower petals on the National War Memorial in New Delhi, paying tributes to the police officials for their work and determination amid the nationwide lockdown.

Watch video here:

#WATCH IAF chopper showers flower petals on the Police War Memorial in order to express to pay tribute to police officials for their contribution in the fight against COVID19 pandemic#Delhi pic.twitter.com/XmKDBOAtfJ — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Another IAF chopper held a flypast over Government Hospital, Panchkula, while the Indian Army band performed outside the hospital to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting coronavirus.

#WATCH IAF chopper holds flypast over Government Hospital, Panchkula; Indian Army band performs outside the hospital to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19.#Panchkula pic.twitter.com/PKut0f3czf — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, an Indian Navy chopper showered flower petals on Goa Medical College in Panaji.

#WATCH: Navy chopper showers flower petals on Goa Medical College in Panaji to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/fhIz1pQlpM — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

On the other hand, an IAF aircraft flew past Marine Drive in Mumbai to express gratitude towards the medical professionals.

#WATCH IAF’s Su-30 aircraft flypast in Mumbai to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers in fighting COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aQcX1ypKbs — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Delhi: Indian Air Force aircraft flypast over Rajpath to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers in fighting COVID19 pic.twitter.com/EsYWLWy3C5 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

While briefing the media on Friday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said: “Air Force will conduct flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. It will include both transport and fighter aircraft.”

The Army on its part will conduct mountain band displays along some of the Covid-19 hospitals in almost every district of the country, he said.

CDS General Rawat also said Navy warships will be lit up and their choppers will be used for showering flower petals on hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

