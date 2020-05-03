Follow Us:
Sunday, May 03, 2020
WATCH: IAF choppers shower flowers in tribute to COVID-19 warriors

An IAF chopper first showered flower petals on the National War Memorial, paying tributes to the police officials for their work and determination amid the nationwide lockdown.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 3, 2020 10:48:34 am
Petal shower by IAF on Chittaranjan Cancer Institute Action Area I, Newtown, Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Indian Air Force choppers on Sunday showered flower petals on the National War Memorial and the hospitals across the country to honour the police officials and medical experts who are at the forefront in the fight against the Covid-19 disease.

Watch video here:

Another IAF chopper held a flypast over Government Hospital, Panchkula, while the Indian Army band performed outside the hospital to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting coronavirus.

Meanwhile, an Indian Navy chopper showered flower petals on Goa Medical College in Panaji.

On the other hand, an IAF aircraft flew past Marine Drive in Mumbai to express gratitude towards the medical professionals.

While briefing the media on Friday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said: “Air Force will conduct flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. It will include both transport and fighter aircraft.”

The Army on its part will conduct mountain band displays along some of the Covid-19 hospitals in almost every district of the country, he said.

CDS General Rawat also said Navy warships will be lit up and their choppers will be used for showering flower petals on hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

