Watch: House in UP’s Ballia collapses as water level in Ganga crosses danger mark

A house situated on the banks of river Ganga at Keharpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district collapsed following heavy and incessant rainfall Sunday. However, no casualties were reported.

Major rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate and some of them are flowing above the danger mark due to release of water from various dams. Citing a Central Water Commission (CWC) report, PTI reported that River Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Ballia and Ghazipur. The water level in the river is also nearing the danger mark in Varanasi, Allahabad and Badaun.

#WATCH Ballia: A house in Keharpur village of Bairia Tehsil, situated near river Ganga, collapses following heavy and incessant rainfall; no casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/IF6W1hhMGE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2019

Other rivers in the state are also flowing above the danger mark in some areas. Yamuna river is flowing above the danger mark in Hamirpur and Chillaghat (Banda), Betwa river is above the red mark in Hamirpur, and Sharda and Ghagra rivers are above the red mark in Palliakalan (Lakhimpur) and Elgin Bridge in Barabanki respectively.

The state government has issued instructions for immediate relief and rescue measures in the affected villages.

(With inputs from PTI)