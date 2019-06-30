Toggle Menu
Watch: Close shave for SUV as heavy rain washes away road in Maharashtra

In the minute-long video, a large chunk of the flooded road is seen getting swept away by a stream of water. A motorbike and an SUV narrowly escaped at the time when the incident occurred.

With the onset of monsoon in Maharashtra and neighbouring, several places continue to receive heavy rainfall. (ANI video screenshot)

As rains continued to lash Maharashtra, several instances of damage to structures have been reported from the state. In a video posted by ANI, a part of the road caved in at Jalna area of Maharashtra following heavy rainfall in the region.

In the minute-long video, a large chunk of the flooded road is seen getting swept away by a stream of water. A motorbike and an SUV narrowly escaped at the time when the incident occurred. Some two-wheelers are seen passing dangerously through a narrow stretch.

With the onset of monsoon in Maharashtra, several places, including Mumbai, continued to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, Mumbai city received the second highest rainfall recorded within 24 hours in June in 10 years. Between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 81.2 mm and 234.8 mm of rainfall at its Colaba and Santacruz stations, respectively.

The city of Pune also witnessed heavy downpour. With 73 mm of rain, the city experienced its second wettest June day since 2009, between the mornings of June 27 and June 28, even as moderate rainfall continued over the city throughout Friday.

The official monsoon season in the country starts on June 1 and ends on September 30. The IMD has predicted that central Maharashtra and Marathwada region would get good showers from Tuesday onwards.

