Watch: SUV driver drags Gurgaon traffic cop on bonnet after refusing to stop

The incident took place on Wednesday when the traffic cop tried to stop the car near Signature Tower Chowk after the vehicle had entered the wrong side.

The traffic cop was dragged for a few metres on the bonnet of the car. (Photo credit: ANI)

An on-duty traffic police personnel in Gurgaon was dragged for a few metres on the bonnet of a car after the driver was asked to stop for driving on the wrong lane. The accused was later arrested and his car seized.

In a video released by news agency ANI, the incident took place on Wednesday when the traffic cop tried to stop an SUV near Signature Tower Chowk after the vehicle entered the wrong side of the road. Instead of pulling over, the accused reversed the vehicle and tried to escape. The cop leapt onto the car bonnet to prevent him from fleeing but was dragged for a few metres.

After the driver pulled to the side of the road, he was confronted by the cop who immediately asked him to kill the engine and step out. The man then tried to pin the blame on the vehicle in front, for not being able to park his car. The cop reiterated that he step out of the vehicle.

Last month, a traffic policeman was killed when a speeding truck hit him and dragged him for about half a kilometre after he tried to stop it for routine check near Rao Tula Ram Marg in southwest Delhi. The truck driver, who attempted to flee immediately after the incident, was caught by traffic policemen near Mahipalpur after a three-kilometre chase.

In April, a traffic cop in Delhi was forced to jump on to the bonnet of a car after the driver refused to stop at the checkpoint and tried to run him over. The cop injured his hand as he clung on to the bonnet of the vehicle which raced away on the busy highway.

