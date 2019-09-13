Watch LIVE: Former UK deputy PM Nick Clegg at Express Adda

UK’s former deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg is the guest at the Express Adda on Friday in New Delhi. He is in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, and Shubhajit Roy, Associate Editor.

Advertising

Clegg, who was heading the Liberal Democrats during the 2010 elections, was approached by Conservative leader David Cameron to form a coalition government after the polls failed to deliver a decisive mandate. Clegg went on to become UK’s deputy Prime Minister from 2010 to 2015. He now works as Vice-President for Global Affairs and Communications at Facebook.

Before entering politics, Clegg was a journalist with Financial Times. He entered politics as a member of the European Parliament in 1999 and six years later, was elected to the UK’s House of Commons. Through his political career, he held various leadership roles for the Liberal Democrats before becoming its leader and positioning the party in the centre amid the traditional Left-Right divide.

Clegg, who was knighted in 2018, has also authored a book, ‘How to Stop Brexit (And Make Britain Great Again)’.