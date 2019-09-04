Watch: Former Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah slaps aide at Mysuru airport

In an unsavoury incident, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has been caught on camera slapping his aide outside Mysuru airport. A video put out by ANI begins with Siddaramaiah addressing the reporters. Moments later, as he was leaving, he can be seen talking with his aide, post which he slaps him and also pushes him ahead. The two walk towards the car after that.

While there is no clarity on what transpired between them, TV reports suggest that Siddaramaiah was angered by a phone call that his aide had received.

In 2016, Siddaramaiah was involved in another slap controversy after a video of him beating an alleged civic official went viral. Rejecting the reports, Siddaramaiah, the then CM of Karnataka, had said he had not slapped any official and that media was carrying out “false” propaganda against him.

The Congress, meanwhile, has called a state-wide bandh today to protest against the arrest of its troubleshooter DK Shivakumar. Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and others based on a chargesheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department in a court here for alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores. Congress has accused BJP of “vindictive politics.”