Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

Watch | Month after his death, fans continue to pour at Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site

A fan posted a video, which went viral, on Sunday, where cars and motorbikes are seen lined up at Moosewala's cremation site. Fans can also be seen gathered at the site.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 4, 2022 11:34:49 am
Huge crowds gathering at the site of the last rites of Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa. (Express Photo/File)

Over a month after his death, fans of Congress leader and popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala are still pouring at his cremation site.

A fan tweeted a video, which went viral on Sunday, in which cars and motorbikes are seen lined up at Moosewala’s cremation site. Fans can also be seen gathered at the site.

Days after the Punjab government reduced his security cover, along with that of many others, Moosewala was shot dead near Mansa. Police said Moosewala, 28, was shot at while he was driving his SUV in village Jhawahar Ke in Mansa district with two others, and was declared brought dead at the Mansa Civil Hospital.

According to the Punjab Police, jailed gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi, was the “mastermind” behind Moosewala’s killing. They said the murder was being planned since August 2021.

The Punjab police has so far arrested over 13 people in the case.

