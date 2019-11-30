Watch: UP English teacher fails to read textbook during inspection

A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh failed to read a few lines in English from a book during a surprise inspection of the school. The incident occurred in Sikandarpur Sarausi village of Unnao city.

In a nearly one minute long video shared by news agency ANI, District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey, during an inspection of a government school asked the teacher to read a few lines from the English textbook.

#WATCH Unnao: An English teacher fails to read a few lines of the language from a book after the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey, asked her to read during an inspection of a govt school in Sikandarpur Sarausi. (28.11) pic.twitter.com/wAVZSKCIMS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2019

Furious over her inability to do so, Pandey then can be heard saying that the teacher should be suspended immediately. “She’s a teacher, she can’t read. She should be suspended immediately,” he says.

“I am not asking you to translate the text, I’m simply asking you to read the text,” he adds when the teacher tries to justify.

The video comes a day after another video went viral on social media showing children at a government school in UP’s Sonbhadra district being served milk mixed with water as part of the mid-day meal.

The clip, which was shot at the Salai Banwa government primary school on Wednesday, shows a cook boiling water in a large aluminium container before adding milk from a one-litre carton. Later, the cook is seen giving half-a-glass of the diluted milk to students in steel glasses.