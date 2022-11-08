Watch | ‘Drink alcohol, chew tobacco, but..’: BJP MP Janardan Mishra at water conservation event

While encouraging people to invest in water conservation, BJP Janardan Mishra on Monday made a remark that could raise many eyebrows.

At a water conservation workshop held in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, his parliamentary constituency, Mishra said, “Lands are running dry of water, it must be saved… Drink alcohol, chew tobacco, smoke weed, or smell thinner and solution but understand the importance of water.”

#WATCH | Rewa, Madhya Pradesh: “Lands are running dry of water, it must be saved… Drink alcohol, chew tobacco, smoke weed or smell thinner and solution but understand the importance of water,” says BJP MP Janardan Mishra during a water conservation workshop pic.twitter.com/Nk878A9Jgc — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

“There is no water left beneath the soil. Every year the groundwater level is decreasing, as we utilise more water than we save. We are not putting water back into the ground,” the MP said.

It’s only when you spend money on water conservation that you understand the value of saving water, he further stated.

“Spend money on anything you like, I have no objections, chew tobacco, drink alcohol or smell thinner, do whatever you want. Spend on personal things or for religious use but understand the importance of water,” he said

This is not the first time that Mishra has hit headlines through his unexpected statement and activities. Earlier, in a video that had gone viral in September, Mishra was seen cleaning the toilet at a girls’ school in the state with his bare hands.

Last year, another statement by Mishra triggered controversy after he had said that he should be approached only if an individual is accused of corruption for an amount exceeding Rs 15 lakh.