Watch: Corporator gives students ‘tips to cheat’ in UP board exams, says ‘keep Rs 100 in answer sheet’

THE MANAGER of a private inter college in Mau was arrested after a video went viral on social media purportedly showing him giving students tips on “how to cheat” in the ongoing UP Board exams. The suspect, Praveen Mall, is also a corporator from Madhuban area.

In the video, reportedly shot on February 7, during a farewell gathering at Hariwansh Memorial Inter College, Praveen can be purportedly heard telling the students to talk among themselves in order to cheat and also put Rs 100 notes in the answer sheets so that the examiner pass them in the exams.

#WATCH Mau: Manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College gives instructions to students appearing in state board examination; says ‘write your exam with the help of cheating and maintain discipline when your ‘chit’ is caught’. (18.02) pic.twitter.com/nMeiUQmQai — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2020

“You can talk among each other and write. No one is going to stop you. Speaking is not considered cheating. Discuss the questions among yourselves and write the answers. Do not fear. However, do not keep a chit and just talk to each other. Maintain discipline. And if someone finds a chit and slaps you, tolerate it and ask the person to slap you one once more and let you go. If you stand up and resist, the teacher will cause problems for the whole college,” Praveen can be heard purportedly saying (in Hindi) in the video.

“I will also say… Do not leave any question. Attempt the questions and keep Rs 100 in the answer sheet, the examiner will give you marks without even looking. No one actually checks what you have written. But yes, the answers should be related to the subject. I will say to all the students that I might have scolded you, thrown your bags and beaten you, but now leave all that behind… You have ten days’ time, go study and make the college proud,” he purportedly said.

However, Praveen denied making the remarks and claimed that he was instead telling he students to not cheat in the exam and not to put currency notes in the answer sheets.

Meanwhile, Mau District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Rajendra Prasad said, “In the video, the man is saying things that which cannot be tolerated” adding that the inter college has not been made an examination centre and has around 100 students in high school and intermediate.

A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered under sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act and Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1998.

