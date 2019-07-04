Watch: Maharashtra Congress MLA supporters throw mud at engineer, tie him to bridge

Maharasthra Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane’s supporters Thursday threw mud at an engineer and tied him to a bridge near the Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. In a 20-second video shared by ANI, Rane was seen pushing the engineer before his supporters threw mud using two buckets from behind. The incident happened when Rane and others were inspecting the “potholes-ridden” highway, ANI said.

#WATCH: Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters throw mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, when they were inspecting the potholes-ridden highway. They later tied him to the bridge over the river. pic.twitter.com/B1XJZ6Yu6z — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

After pouring mud on the engineer, identified as Prakash Shedekar, he was tied to the bridge by Rane’s supporters using ropes.

Advertising

Reacting to the incident, father of the Congress MLA and Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane condemned the violence by the supporters and said, “This behaviour is wrong. The protest over the highway issue is correct but this violence by his supporters is not correct. I don’t support this,” ANI reported.

This comes close on the heels of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya assaulting a municipal officer with a cricket bat last week. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Akash was arrested and later released on bail. Vijayvargiya is the son of BJP parliamentarian and general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday sent a clear message to party members that “misbehaviour” by anyone that brings down the party’s name is “unacceptable”.