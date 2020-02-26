Watch: Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian at Express Adda in Mumbai

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian is the guest at the Express Adda in Mumbai on Wednesday. He is in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group, and P Vaidyanathan Iyer, Executive Editor-National Affairs, The Indian Express.

For LIVE UPDATES follow our Express Adda handle on Twitter.

A B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering from IIT-Kanpur and a management post-graduate from IIM-Calcutta, Subramanian has straddled diverse areas that include economic policy, banking, academics and corporate governance. He has an MBA and PhD in Financial Economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, under the advice of Professor Luigi Zingales and Professor Raghuram Rajan.

Subramanian currently serves on the Board of NIPFP, IGC and IBBI and was a member of the task force for implementation of the new Direct Tax Code in India. He has served on several expert committees including the P J Nayak Committee on governance of banks for the Reserve Bank of India and the Uday Kotak Corporate Governance Committee of Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change. Among the recent guests were Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, former UK Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, author and political thinker Ashis Nandy, Carnatic musician T M Krishna, and cancer specialist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.