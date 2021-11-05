Watch: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gets whipped during Govardhan Puja in Durg

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was seen getting whipped as part of a ritual while performing the Govardhan Puja in Durg on Friday.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel getting whipped as part of a ritual on the occasion of Govardhan Puja in Durg pic.twitter.com/38hMpYECmh — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

In a video that has gone viral, Baghel, wearing a turban and a traditional attire, is seen standing with one of his arms stretched as a man whips him. A crowd of people is seen surrounding them and clicking pictures of the chief minister. Loud music, combined with the beating of drums, is also heard playing in the background.

After eight rounds of whipping, the man doing the whipping finally stops and hugs the chief minister.

Govardhan Puja is observed a day after Diwali festivities, to mark the lifting of Govardhan hill by Lord Krishna to protect the residents of Braj from the wrath of Lord Indra.

Union Ministers, including Amit Shah and Mansukh Mandaviya, wished people on the occasion of Govardhan Puja. “Best wishes for ‘Govardhan Puja’ to all. Jai Shri Krishna!” tweeted Shah.

“Best wishes to all the countrymen on Govardhan Pooja, a symbol of nature, environment and promotion of livestock. I pray to Lord Krishna to remove the sufferings of all and for the welfare of all,” Mandaviya said.